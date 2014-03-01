Saturday, March 1, 2014
Once Again, Justin Trudeau was Correct
He may have said it tongue-in-cheek and had to apologize for his delivery, but Trudeau was right on the money. Russia is invading the Ukraine.
Posted by James Curran at 10:19 AM
|Reactions:
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
3 comments:
Wow. amazing. Justin Trudeau figured out all by himself that Russia really likes the Ukraine, of course he couldn't voice what would happen, or why. Just that Russia might channel it's anger because of hockey.
Maybe people should be listening to the Ambassador that said:
Vadym Prystaiko said while hockey is important to Russians, its relationship with Ukraine is much more important.
"You have to be extremely careful when you talk about 82 people who died fighting … for their future and everyone's in danger," Prystaiko told CTV's Power Play on Monday. "You're just sitting in a nice room, and talking about things in such a light manner; it's just inappropriate."
~its relationship with Ukraine is much more important.~
Trudeau was right! Because he stated the obvious and joked about it.
Stated the obvious? Really?
http://www.ottawacitizen.com/sports/military+intervention+Ukraine+Russian+ambassador+says/9549508/story.html
Somebd should have told the Russian amabassador
OTTAWA — Despite worries from several quarters about Russian military intervention in Ukraine, that is not about to happen, the Russian ambassador to Canada said Tuesday.
Also, while Georgy Mamedov chose not to directly chastise Liberal leader Justin Trudeau for his ill-considered joke about the possibility of Russian involvement in Ukraine, the ambassador did suggest that Trudeau was being irresponsible by floating such a rumour.
“You certainly don’t expect me, after 11 years here, to get involved in your politics,” Mamedov said during a media conference at the embassy.
“So I will only repeat what I said: Whoever discusses rumours about Russian military intervention in Ukraine is committing an insult to the intellect of the Canadian public, full stop.
“Whoever, whatever shape or form, political attribution, I don’t care. This is our position, and you will sort it out with Mr. Trudeau.”
Nice post. thanks for the shared it with us. stretch woven fabric
Post a Comment