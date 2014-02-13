And This is why Irwin Cotler Will be Sadly Missed

Today the Honourable Irwin Cotler left me speechless with a short little email note to yours truly. And that, my friends, is exactly why we are all better off with a little more of Irwin Cotler in the world.
Here's what he wrote:
Dear James,
Thank you for your kind words on the occasion of my announcement regarding my future plans. They were very much appreciated.
Sincerely,
Irwin Cotler, P.C., O.C.
Member of Parliament – Mount Royal
Thank you for that Mr. Cotler. I look forward to your future achievements.
1 comment:
