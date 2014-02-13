Thursday, February 13, 2014

And This is why Irwin Cotler Will be Sadly Missed

Over the past 10 years I was lucky enough to frequent many a Liberal event that had Irwin Cotler as a guest speaker. I say lucky because I was always able to take away something from his subtle pearls of wisdom and worldly knowledge.

Today the Honourable Irwin Cotler left me speechless with a short little email note to yours truly. And that, my friends, is exactly why we are all better off with a little more of Irwin Cotler in the world.

Here's what he wrote:


Dear James,
 
Thank you for your kind words on the occasion of my announcement regarding my future plans. They were very much appreciated.
 
Sincerely,
 
Irwin Cotler, P.C., O.C.
Member of Parliament – Mount Royal
 
Thank you for that Mr. Cotler. I look forward to your future achievements.
 
 
 
Posted by at
Reactions: 

1 comment:

Alist Partners said...

Nice post. thanks for the shared it with us. woven fabric

Nov 24, 2015, 6:22:00 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 