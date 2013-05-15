The Face of a Liberal Winner

The "What Do I Know Grit"
Curran, what makes you think there's anything Liberal about Christy Clark or the B.C. Liberal Party? Even she wants to change the party name to something, oh, more conservative.Sorry, Jimmy, but they're not Liberals that is unless Liberal no longer stands for anything.
Post a Comment
1 comment:
Curran, what makes you think there's anything Liberal about Christy Clark or the B.C. Liberal Party? Even she wants to change the party name to something, oh, more conservative.
Sorry, Jimmy, but they're not Liberals that is unless Liberal no longer stands for anything.
Post a Comment