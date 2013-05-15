Wednesday, May 15, 2013

The Face of a Liberal Winner


And that's that.
Posted by at
Reactions: 

1 comment:

The Mound of Sound said...

Curran, what makes you think there's anything Liberal about Christy Clark or the B.C. Liberal Party? Even she wants to change the party name to something, oh, more conservative.

Sorry, Jimmy, but they're not Liberals that is unless Liberal no longer stands for anything.

May 15, 2013, 1:44:00 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 