|
A Blog By James Curran
The "What Do I Know Grit"
Wednesday, March 6, 2013
294,002!!!
Wow! That's a lot of eligible voters for a leadership race.
My prediction? Trudeau on the first ballot.
James Curran
12:15 PM
James Curran
"Only those who dare to fail greatly can ever achieve greatly." — Robert Francis Kennedy
