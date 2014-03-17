Zach Paikin. HERO.

You know what Zach? Good for you buddy.
Well done.
Maybe, finally, once and for all the LEADER of this party will get the message. This is not supposed to be business as usual with his leadership. It's supposed to be about open transparency. Perhaps the leader forgets his speech at the leadership convention.
Monday, March 17, 2014
13 comments:
As a New Democrat, I have to ask, when are you "progressive" Liberals figure out that this is the REAL LPC. Its Corporatist and controlled by monied interests. Join with we New Democrats in creating a truly progressive Canada.
Seriously Art? Corporatists? As opposed to the Union and Teamster controlled NDP?
"338 Open Nominations!" Right...
I would have no problem with there not being 338 open nominations if the party would be upfront about it. The message does not match the action. Not smart.
And in Trinity-Spadina, to red-light Christine Innes? For "verbal intimidation" on the part of her "campaign team." HA! Even if true, the green light process has turned a new direction if this disqualifies a nomination candidate. "Wrong side of the party" is apparently a cause of clear and immediate danger for fragile souls
